Azerbaijani expert talks Armenian vandalism against religious monuments in occupied lands

By Trend









There were more than 400 religious and historical monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, half of which were destroyed as a result of Armenian vandalism, and half were Armenianized, Head of the Caucasus policy department of the Institute of Caucasian Studies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Elnur Kalbizade, Ph.D. in history, told Trend.

“The Armenians also committed vandalism in the occupied territories against the monuments that were created by the Azerbaijani people for centuries, and at present could be considered the historical and cultural heritage of all mankind. This vandalism has been continuing to date,” said Kalbizade.

“Following the occupation of the Lachin district, about 40 animal figures, more than 35 stones with inscriptions and drawings, gravestones were destroyed in Lachin city and in the district’s villages, and some were removed from the territories altogether. Sources and monuments in the Lachin Museum of History and Local Lore, and in the Art Gallery, reflecting Lachin’s real history, were destroyed. Also, valuable exhibits were plundered, sold, and damaged,” the expert noted.

The scientist added that among the Albanian Christian churches, which are also "Armenianized", the Aghoghlan sanctuary of the 4th century near the Kosalar village of the Lachin district, should be especially named.

"Research shows that in 2006, due to donations from various Armenian political and terrorist organizations in California a lot of work was done on the exterior of the sanctuary, under the guise of repairs, 26 stone tablets with inscriptions in Armenian were placed on the monument. Following the occupation, 11 Albanian churches, 5 fortresses, 5 sanctuaries, 17 temples and other historical and architectural monuments of the 7th and 8th centuries in Kalbajar district, passed into the hand of the occupants,” said Kalbizade.

“After the occupation of Gubadli district, more than 38 historical monuments were vandalized, including caves, mosques, mausoleums, fortresses, etc. Over a long historical period, due to lack of care, these monuments have noticeably deteriorated under the influence of natural and human factors. In the Jabrayil district, the Sultan Allahverdi bathhouse, the Khudayarly mausoleum, the round acropolis in the Shikhlar village (14th century), were destroyed. To destroy the historic Khudafarin bridge over the Araz river, the Armenians used various means. Vandalism was also committed against historical monuments in the occupied Khankandi, Khojavand, Khojaly, Zangilan, and Aghdam districts,” said the scientist.