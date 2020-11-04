Former ambassador: Khamenei's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - principal position of Iran

By Trend





Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's statement in connection with the support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and returning all of Azerbaijan's territories occupied by Armenia is a principal position of Tehran, Former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin told Trend.

According to Pakayin, the support of the territorial integrity of countries is accepted as a principle in international law.

The former ambassador added accordingly, country of which territories have been occupied has the right to fight for the liberation of territories.

“Iran also fought for the liberation of its occupied territories during the eight-year war (1980-1988),” he said.

Pakayin noted that all countries must support the occupied country morally or in any form in order to liberate its own territories. Based on this, the statement of the Iranian Supreme Leader was completely principled.