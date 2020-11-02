Over 700 historical and cultural monuments damaged by Armenia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has assessed the damage done by Armenian side.

The Prosecutor General's Office reports that a number of educational, industrial, and agricultural facilities in the occupied territories, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs, and cultural centers, 85 music and art schools, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 artifacts, 4 art galleries, 4 theaters, 2 concert halls, 8 culture, and recreation parks were damaged as a result of Armenian vandalism.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments, including Khudafarin bridges with 11 and 15 meter high arcs in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavand temples in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbatli village, one of the world's most ancient settlements-Azykh cave in Fuzuli and Shusha State Historical-Architectural Reserve were damaged as well.

More than 100,000 valuable and rare exhibits of world importance discovered as a result of archeological excavations were destroyed and looted in Khojaly, Aghdam's Uzerliktepe village, Garakopek mounds in Fuzuli and other historical and cultural sites, which were used to support military operations.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, samples of Azerbaijan's historical culture discovered during illegal archeological excavations were looted and illegally transported to Armenia in order to perpetuate the occupation and convince the international community of the historical existence of Armenians in the occupied territories.

Moreover, underground and surface resources belonging to Azerbaijan were looted on the occupied territories. A long-lasting, and serious damage has been intentionally caused to the environment.

Objects and documents of special historical, scientific, literary and cultural value, illegally exported to the Republic of Armenia and privatized by it, were lost, damaged or destroyed. Movable and immovable property worth billions of manats belonging to Azerbaijan, its citizens, individuals and legal entities, was destroyed by burning, explosions and other socially dangerous methods.

Based on these facts, a criminal case was opened by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office under Articles 116.0.2 (violation of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 116.0.8-1 (intentional militarization of cultural property without military necessity, including cultural property under enhanced protection, or the use of cultural property under enhanced protection or areas adjacent to it to support military operations), 183.2.1 (looting of items of special value), 186.3 (intentional destruction or damage to property), 193-1 (legalization of criminally obtained funds or other property), 206.4 (smuggling) and other articles of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code.

Prosecutors are inspecting the scene in the liberated areas and carrying out other investigative actions necessary to determine the inflicted damage.

The General Prosecutor's Office will appeal to international organizations and take appropriate actions.