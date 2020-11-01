Armenia fired 218 missile strikes on settlements of Azerbaijan far from conflict zone to date

By Trend





Over the period from September 27 to October 30, the Armenian armed forces launched 218 missile strikes on peaceful settlements of Azerbaijan situated far from the conflict zone, Head of Azerbaijani Center for the Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), Doctor of Economics Vusal Gasimli said, Trend report.

He noted that this includes 22 missile strikes which were fired at Ganja city, second lardest city of Azerbaijan.

"A total of 30 rocket attacks were carried out on Barda district, and 49 on Goranboy district. Along with this, 14 missiles were fired at Agjabedi district, 18 at Tartar district, eight at Mingachevir district, six at Naftalan city, and nine at Beylagan district. As a result of rocket attacks, there are dead and wounded among civilians," Gasimli said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.