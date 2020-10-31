Azerbaijani FM forwards his condolences to Turkish people due to Izmir earthquake

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart to forward his condolences due to the earthquake in the city of Izmir, Trend reports on Oct.31.

"During a phone conversation with my brother Mevlut Cavusoglu, I forwarded my deep condolences to the families and relatives of the people who died as a result of the earthquake in Izmir, I wished from the Almighty speedy healing to the victims. Our solidarity, support, prayers are with you, brotherly Turkey!", wrote Bayramov on his official Facebook page.

As earlier reported, an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude occurred in Izmir on Oct.30, as a result of which 24 people died, and 804 injured.