Some international organizations silent on crimes committed by Armenia - expert

By Trend

Modern Diplomacy has published an article of Member of the Club of Rectors of European Universities, Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) Professor, Doctor of Economic Sciences Mirdamed Sadigov covering the latest developments within Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Trend reports.

In an article named “International organizations in the Armenian-Azerbaijani war must demonstrate a constructive position”, Sadigov writes that on September 27, the Armenian armed forces launched another military aggression against Azerbaijan, intensively firing on Azerbaijani settlements, civilians, and military positions from various directions using large-caliber artillery and missiles.

“The attitude of the international community to this war was ambiguous. Many international organizations and states have called on the parties to suspend military operations and start peace talks. At Armenia’s insistence, Russia took the initiative to ensure a humanitarian ceasefire, and a meeting with the foreign ministers of the three countries was held in Moscow on October 11. However, on the very first day of the ceasefire agreement, the Armenian armed forces fired a ballistic missile at night at Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, 80 kilometers from the war zone and without any military facilities,” the author wrote.

As a result of this terrorist act, Sadigov wrote, civilians were killed, dozens of people were injured and hundreds of civilian objects were destroyed.

“The war crimes of the Armenian Armed Forces do not end there. Armed groups have repeatedly targeted power plants in Azerbaijan’s industrial city of Mingachevir, trying to sabotage energy and environmental security in the region. In July, an armed attack was carried out on a region far from the conflict zone to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, which transports Azerbaijani oil to Europe,” the author wrote.

Having noted that Azerbaijan is fighting for justice for its territories, both on the military field and on the information front the author said that nevertheless, some states and international organizations are silent on the crimes committed, as well as the mass media, based on false, unsubstantiated information spread by Armenia, demonstrate a wrong position and thus support terrorism.