MP Nagif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan will not give up fight for justice

Under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, historical justice is being restored on the battlefield as the our glorious army continues its victory march, our settlements, occupied by Armenian vandals in 1988-1993, are being liberated from the enemy, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said.

The MP noted that the short-term liberation of Azerbaijan's historical, eternal, and ancient lands that have been conquered by Armenian vandals where they have built a strong fortification for the last 27 years is a significant indicator of the exertion of the Azerbaijani army.

"Today, the great enthusiasm of our people, their faith in the army, confidence in the victory inspire the valient Azerbaijani army to new victories. Everyone is sure that the patriotic, brave and courageous soldiers of the unshakable Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief will soon drive the enemy out of our native lands and give our people the joy of the Great Return," he said.

"Currently, the Patriotic War is going on in Azerbaijan - on our land, on the land of our ancestors. Our victorious army liberates the territories occupied by Armenia on the basis of international law. We are saving our homeland from the aggressive vandals that who were brought to our historical lands after the implementation of the Kurekchay, Gulustan and Turkmenchay peace agreements and while abusing our hospitality and big heart to raise a claim and take over our lands," Hamzayev said.

"In his speeches, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also conveyed to a wide international audience that the Armenians were purposefully brought to our lands and settled in Karabakh, one of the most charming corners of our country: “Conditions have been created for them. The goal was clear: to change the religious composition, demographics in the new lands of the empire, expel Muslims from their ancestral lands, and to create a new reality. That was the goal, and, unfortunately, they achieved that goal," said the MP.

At the plenary session of the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in October last year, President Ilham Aliyev emphasied that the statement of the Armenian Prime Minister “Karabakh is a part of Armenia” is not true. Thus, by declaring that “Karabakh is Azerbaijan” he displayed his decisive position.

"The statement “Karabakh is Azerbaijan” used by the president made the enemy and his supporters to realize that Azerbaijan has already exhausted its patience and was determined to respond to the provocative statements of Armenia not just in words, but in and with action," said Hamzayev.

"Yes, today the Armenian invaders, unable to resist the Azerbaijani army, leave their military equipment, weapons and even flags on the battlefield and run away. Nevertheless, the Azerbaijan, fighting for the justice, is not going to retreat from its rightful struggle. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!," said Hamzayev.