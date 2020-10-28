Edmonton's population protests against Armenia's Ganja attacks

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Edmonton (AzCSE) in Canada organized a ceremony to honor the memory of the victims of the Ganja terror, Trend reports citing the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs.

During the event, the memory of the victims of the terrorist acts committed by the occupying the Armenian army in Ganja was honored.

The protesters raised the flags of Azerbaijan and Canada, demonstrating support for Azerbaijan in its just struggle. Such slogans as "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Ganja is not a front zone!", "Stop killing children!", "Civilians are inviolable!", "Stop Armenian terror!", “Armenia is a child killer”, “Stop the Armenian aggression!".

During the action, the Azerbaijani tricolor flag fluttered in one of the most beautiful places of Edmonton, the local population was informed about the Azerbaijani realities.

The event also displayed by Edmonton's CTV News, one of Canada's most influential news channels.