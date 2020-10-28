Film about Ganja missle atacks shot in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A new documentary has been presented to the public. The documentary " I am Ganja" highlights Armenia's missile attack against civilians in Ganja city, Trend Life reported.

The tragic events took place at night, when everyone was asleep.

As a result of rocket and artillery shelling of Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces on October 4, 11 and 17, 26 people were killed, including 10 women and 6 children, 138 people were wounded, and extensive damage was caused to civilian and infrastructural facilities and vehicles.

The film, shot by Ramil Aghasiyev, is presented through the vision of the popular actor Zia Agha.

The documentary features English captions to spread realities about missile attack on Ganja.

The cinematographer is Fahir Samedoglu, producer- Zamig Alovsatoglu, film editor- Rasim Ramazanov.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.



