Three civilians killed, 10 injured in Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda

By Aisha Jabbarova

Three civilians have been killed and ten others have been injured in Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda region today, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev reported in his Twitter account.

“In violation of humanitarian ceasefire and in order to compensate their sustained military losses Armenia resorts to warcrimes of killing civilians. Barda region was attacked with reactive missiles. So far 3 killed, 10 people including kids and women seriously wounded,” Hajiyev tweeted.

Among the killed civilians is a toddler, Hajiyev said.

"Babykilling policy and warcimres of Armenia's political-military leadershipship continues. Erupted fire is being extinguished by emergency services," Hajiyev said in another tweet.



Armenia has launched a missile on Tartar’s Garayusifli village.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported Armenia’s shelling of Goranboy, Tartar and Barda regions.

The attack on Barda comes after the US-mediated humanitarian truce that became effective on October 26 at 8 a.m.

Sixty-eight Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia’s attacks on civilians so far.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.