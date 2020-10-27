Azerbaijanis overseas protest against Armenian attacks on civilians

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijanis living in Germany, Denmark and the USA have staged rallies to protest Armenia’s terrorist attacks against Azerbaijani civilians in Ganja and other regions far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Trend reported on 26 October.

The protest organized by the German-Azerbaijani Cultural Society in Germany’s Bielefeld was attended by members of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities. The protesters described the targeting of civilians by the Armenian armed forces as a crime against humanity and said that Armenia, which pursues the policy of aggression and terrorism, had grossly violated international law.

Azerbaijanis living in Denmark staged an authorized rally outside the Copenhagen municipality. The protesters condemned the acts of violence by the Armenian armed forces in Ganja and Azerbaijan’s other settlements.

Professor of Copenhagen University, head of the International Headache Society Masud Ashina, head of the Vatan Society Safar Sadigi, lawyer Emil Igidov, Aytaj Imanova, Leyla Huseynova, President of the Scandinavian Turkish Federations Ilhan Esen, Turkish ambassador to Denmark Ughur Kenan Ipek spoke about the realities of Karabakh, the Khojaly genocide, the Ganja terror attack and urged the international community not to be indifferent to the killing of innocent children.

The protest was attended by representatives of the Turkish community too.

Another rally was staged by Azerbaijanis in San Francisco, USA. The protesters condemned the fascist policy of Armenia, which shelled Azerbaijan’s settlements far from the frontline, including Ganja and Mingachevir.

Hundreds of Azerbaijanis, as well as representatives of the Turkish community in the USA attended the rally organized by the North and South American Cultural Center. As part of the rally, the Azerbaijani, Turkish and US flags were waved, Azerbaijan’s national anthem and other patriotic songs were performed.

A similar rally was held in Minneapolis, Minneasota. The authorized protest staged by the Azerbaijani community of Minneasota commemorated the Ganja attack victims and described the Armenian separatism as a threat not only to Azerbaijan, but to humanity as a whole. The protesters condemned Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan and called on the international community not to be indifferent to Armenia’s terrorist acts against civilians. They held in their hands posters reading as "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Stop Armenian terror!", "Stop the killing of children!", "We say no to terrorism", "Do not support the occupying state!"

All the protests held in Europe and the USA chanted in different languages such slogans as "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Pray for Ganja!", "Stop Armenian terrorism!", "Civilians are inviolable!", "Stop the killing of children!", "We say no to terrorism", "Do not support the occupying state!", "Armenia, comply with UN resolutions!”,“ Stop Armenian terror!”, “Ganja is not a frontline zone!”, "Stop Armenian aggression!"







