Information spread by Armenian side on Iran's artillery shelling Azerbaijan’s positions - false

By Trend





The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged artillery shelling of the positions of Azerbaijan by Iran after the alleged entering of a kamikaze drone of the Azerbaijan Army into the airspace of Iran is false and another misinformation of the Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Oct. 23.

The Armenian side, panicked by Azerbaijan's taking control of the Iran-Azerbaijan state border, spreading such false information and is trying to harm high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, the ministry said.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, which has deep historical roots, is successfully developing in political, economic, religious, cultural, and other spheres.

The military-political leadership of Armenia that could not receive the necessary support from the international community, and is seriously concerned about the successful development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, sees a way out of the situation in the dissemination of false and slanderous information, the ministry said.