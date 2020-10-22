Civilian wounded from Armenian Armed Forces' missile attack on Azerbaijan's Gabala

By Trend





A civilian resident of Azerbaijan's Gabala district, being far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, 17-years-old Murad Amirbayov was wounded as a result of a missile attack by Armenian Armed Forces on October 22, Trend reports referring to the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to the data, five houses were damaged following the missile shelling.

“The goal of the Armenian armed forces was the Oghuz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline of particular strategic importance, supplying drinking water to the Absheron Peninsula. As a result of neutralization by air defense forces, fragments of the missile fell near the water supply,” said the message.

The officers of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan are taking the necessary operationally-investigative measures.

On the morning of Oct. 22, the Armenian armed forces fired "SKAD" ballistic missiles at Azerbaijan’s Gabala, Kurdamir and Siyazan cities, which located far away from the battle zone. Three ballistic missiles were fired at Siyazan, 2 at Gabala, and 1 at Kurdamir.

Armenia continues terrorist actions against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, grossly violating the fundamental norms and principles of international law, including the provisions of the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Population in Time of Hostilities and additional protocols to it.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.