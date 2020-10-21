Two Armenian UAVs destroyed near Goranboy, Ganja

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroyed two Armenian UAVs near Goranboy region and Ganja city, the Defence Ministry reported on October 20

One of the UAVs was destroyed over Goranboy region’s Tapgaragoyunlu village on October 20 at about 19.30 local time.

Another UAV belonging to the Armenian armed forces was destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on October 20. It should be noted that Ganja has come under Armenian missile attacks three times since September 27, killing 27 civilians in the city.

In another report the Defence Ministry said that the Armenian army fired at the territories of Goranboy and Terter regions using rocket and artillery on October 20 at around 17:00.

Armenia suffered heavy losses and retreated after its attacks on Azerbaijani positions on in Aghdere, Fizuli-Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions October 20 and on the night leading to October 21.

The Azerbaijani Army destroyed large number of Armenian military equipment and killed Deputy Commander of the 6th and 7th mountain rifle regiments Vahan Sargsyan.

Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani positions and civilians on the line of contact on September 27. Armenia’s attack provoked large-scale Azerbaijani counteroffensive to liberate occupied territories.

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated dozens of villages, strategic heights, as well as Fuzuli, Zangilan city and Hadrut town in the military operations so far.







