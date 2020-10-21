President's aide talks about Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani cities on Oct. 20

By Trend





Armenia continues to commit war crimes against the Azerbaijani civilian, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“On October 20, 498 projectiles, 4 missiles, and 3 drone attacks were fired at 6 cities of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev wrote.

Tartar - 423 projectiles

Aghdam - 49 projectiles

Aghjabadi - 24 projectiles

Goranboy - 2 projectiles

Naftalan / Goranboy - SMERCH missiles

“As a result of the attack, two civilians in Tartar were killed, and one was injured,” Hajiyev added.