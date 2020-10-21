Azerbaijani MoD: Incurring losses, Armenian troops forced to retreat

By Trend





The Armenian armed forces continue to shell the military units and settlements of Azerbaijan in the combat zone, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

“The Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and settlements on the front line. The Armenian armed forces fired at our combat positions in Goygol, Tovuz, Dashkasan, Tartar, and Aghdam. As a result of the incident, two civilians were killed and one was injured,” Eyvazov noted.

“Combat operations continued with varying intensity on October 19 and 20. Units of the armed forces of Armenia tried to resist in the Aghdara-Aghdam, Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil, and Gubadly-Zangilan directions of the front. The defensive positions of the Azerbaijani army came under fire from small arms, mortars, and cannons,” said the spokesperson.

“Thanks to the actions taken by the Azerbaijani Army in various directions of the front, the Armenian armed forces’ manpower, two T-72 tanks, four BM-21 Grad MLRS, one D-30 howitzer-gun and 5 units of automobile equipment were destroyed and disabled," Eyvazov said.

The troops of the Azerbaijan Army are controlling the operational situation along the entire front line, he added.

“At the same time, it became known that a large number of the personnel in the defense sector of the 1st motorized rifle regiment of Armenian armed forces’ units were killed and wounded by the artillery strikes of the Azerbaijani army. The personnel and military equipment of the 1st motorized rifle battalion of the regiment were completely disabled,” the spokesperson stressed.

Moreover, following the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, a unit of the armed forces of Armenia, leaving combat positions in the defense sector of the 2nd motorized rifle regiment, retreated, he said.

Eyvazov said that there are many killed and wounded among the personnel of Armenia armed forces’ subunits in the defense sector of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment.

He also noted that 30 servicemen of the personnel of one of the units of the Armenian armed forces, who launched a counterattack in the direction of the Fuzuli district, were killed by a fire strike inflicted by the Azerbaijani army.

“As a result of special operations in the defensive sector of the 246th regiment, Regiment Commander Colonel Tatul Ghazaryan, Deputy Regiment Commander Armen Ohanyan and the regiment commander of the 3rd battalion were also killed. Also, thanks to retaliatory fire of the Azerbaijani army, the Armenian units were forced to retreat, 24 villages and Zangilan city were liberated from the occupation,” the spokesman added.



