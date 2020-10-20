Azerbaijan liberates Zangilan city, 17 villages from Armenian occupation [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated from occupation Zangilan city, President Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the nation today.

The Army has also liberated 17 villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khjavand and Zangilan districts.

The liberated villages are Dordchinar, Kurdler, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli, Garghabazar, Ashagi Veysalli, Yukhari Aybasanli (in Fuzuli), Sarafsha, Hasangaydi, Imambaghi, Dash Veysalli, Aghtapa, Yarahmadli (in Jabrayil), Aghjakand, Mulkudara, Dashbashi, Gunashli, Vang (in Khojavand), Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan, Mughanli (Zangilan).

The Azerbaijani Army earlier liberated Fuzuli city, Hadrut town, a number of strategic heights and dozens of villages in counter-attack operations provoked by Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijani positions and civilians on September 27.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.