Baroness Nicholson: I’ve been horrified to see news of deadly attacks on Ganja, Terter, Beylagan

20 October 2020 [12:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


As a regular visitor to Azerbaijan I have been horrified to see news of the deadly attacks on Ganja, Terter, Beylagan and other towns and cities, Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne told Trend.

“I feel the deepest sympathies for the ordinary people who have been killed and injured and those whose homes have been destroyed.

“I previously opened a British Learning centre for children displaced by the conflict and so was shocked to hear the staff working in our learning centre in Terter had to evacuate. The UK will renew its assistance to conflict-affected children as soon as we can," she said.

