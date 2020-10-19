Azerbaijan reveals total number of Armenian shells fired at Tartar's settlements

By Trend





The Armenian armed forces have fired 13,136 shells at the settlements of the Tartar district of Azerbaijan since September 27, the district told Trend.

The office said that the attacked settlements are the following ones: Tartar city, Shikharkh village, district villages - Huseynli, Gaynag, Seydimli, Gazyan, Yukhary Gapanli, Gapanli, Yukhary Garadaghli, Garaagadzhi, Askipara, Sahlabad, Borsunlu, Azad Garagoyunlu, Ilkhychilar, Damirchilar, Ashaghi Gapanli, Evoglu, Ismayilbayli, Jamilli, Bala Kangarli, Duyarli, Yukhary Saryjaly, Aghkand, Yenikand, Bayandurlu, Soyulan, Iravanli, Kangarli, Hajigarvand, Khoruzlu, Bayandur, Garadaghly and Kocharli.

“As a result of the shelling by Armenia armed forces, 119 houses were completely destroyed. As many as 646 private houses and 64 apartment buildings were damaged. Moreover, 30 auxiliary buildings were also completely destroyed, and 50 buildings were damaged. As a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces, the damage was caused to 19 social, 8 production facilities, 44 shopping centers, and 18 administrative buildings in Tartar during the specified period,” said the Mayor’s Office.