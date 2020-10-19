Captured Armenian servicemen grateful for attitude towards them in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The Secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages Ismayil Akhundov visited the hospital where the Armenian military servicemen Areg Sargsyan, Narek Amirjanyan and Albert Mikaelyan, captured during the hostilities launched by the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, are being treated, Trend reports referring to the commission.

During the visit, the commission secretary inquired about the condition of the wounded Armenian servicemen, attitude towards them, treatment, and conditions of their detention.

The servicemen expressed satisfaction with the attitude shown to them in Azerbaijan, noting that the treatment was proceeding normally.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of international humanitarian law, the two wounded Armenian servicemen contacted their families by phone during the secretary’s visit. For Mikaelyan, who stated that his family members don’t remember their phone numbers, there were created conditions to communicate with them through a video message in order to inform them about his health and treatment.

The servicemen expressed their gratitude for the visit, especially for the phone contact with their family members.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







