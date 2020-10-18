Azerbaijan unilaterally ready to transfer bodies of dead Armenian servicemen

By Trend





Azerbaijan is unilaterally ready to hand over some bodies of the dead Armenian servicemen, Trend reports on Sunday with reference to the State Committee for Prisoners, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan.

At the meetings held with the Azerbaijani representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in accordance with the spirit of the temporary humanitarian ceasefire declared between Azerbaijan and Armenia, at the moment Azerbaijan is unilaterally ready to transfer to Armenia some bodies of Armenian servicemen on the Azerbaijani side, in direction of the Tovuz region of the state border of the two countries, in a pre-agreed corridor with the mediation of the ICRC.

It is asked to notify the opposite side of this.