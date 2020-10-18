President of Friends of Azerbaijan sends letter to Azerbaijani president

By Trend





President of Friends of Azerbaijan (FoA) Malik Ayub Sumbal sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President Ilham Aliyev,

Friends of Azerbaijan (FoA) strongly condemned the Armenian missiles strike on the second largest city of Ganja in which civilians were targeted and innocent people lost their lives.

The act is a blatant act of aggression against innocent people by Armenia and is considered a war crime.

Armenia has been continuously violating the ceasefire agreement and targeting civilian’s population that is exposing Armenian aggressive intentions and policies towards Azerbaijan.

Friends of Azerbaijan (FoA) is staying strong with Azerbaijani citizen and the government at this hour and we will continue our support on the principled stand of Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh that is the land of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I express my sincere condolences to the martyrs of the Ganja attack. I wish the speedy recovery of those who injured due to the Armenian atrocities.

May Allah bless you and the people of Azerbaijan (Ameen)," said the letter.