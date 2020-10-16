Famed literary figures voice support for Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-renowned writers and poets from all over the world sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In the letter, the literary figures expressed their support to Azerbaijan's fair position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The situation that is troubling your country and the territorial conflicts have been bothering the whole world including us – writers and poets. However, your high intelligence, good diplomacy and the love towards your nation all together calming us down, giving in a hope for bright days and a happy future. In fact we-writers and poets of the world are against any kind of war, but your situation is making us all to think… You are not fighting for the soil of another country, you are fighting for your own soil in your own country! According to the world's politicians, there was no other way for you and for your nation and that was the last course of action. It is assuring that it is time to act for the future of Azerbaijan and its nation," the letter said.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan has granted the world many perspicacious and intelligent people. The country is famous for its nice people and its hospitability. The poets and writers are confident that those people will set a sample to demonstrate their patience and compassion.

In conclusion, the literary figures expressed their support to the people of Azerbaijan. The poets and writers believe that there will be many perceptive and intelligent persons from this nation!" the letter said.

The letter was signed by Biplab Majee, Gjeke Marinaj, Khosiyat Rustam, Rosalba Fantastico Di Kastron, Vadim Teryokhin, Mai Van Phan, Sovan Bhattacharya, Daniela Andonovska-Trajkovska, Mehmet Nuri Parmaksiz, Sungrye Han, Coskun Korabulut, Rudolf Marky, Carlos Ernesto Garcia, John Farndon.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27, 2020.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.