Azerbaijani cultural center in Uzbekistan sends statement to CIS Executive Committee

By Trend





Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Cultural Center in Uzbekistan Firdovsi Huseynov has sent a statement to Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev, Trend reports with reference to the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan.

“Since September 27, 2020, the Armenian armed forces have been shelling the front-line territories of Azerbaijan, as well as districts and cities far from the front line. These provocations led to many killings and wounds among the civilian population of Azerbaijan,” the statement stressed.

“Deliberate attack by Armenia on the Azerbaijani civilians by violating the norms and principles of international humanitarian law is premeditated and planned,” said the statement.

Huseynov also provided information on the Armenian terror in Ganja city, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, and missile attacks on Mingachevir and other districts.

“Armenia, ignoring the requirements of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, the UN Convention on the Rights of Children, bears responsibility for the war crimes it committed,” said the statement.

Through the statement, the chairman called on the CIS Executive Committee to take decisive steps.