Azerbaijan acts within right of self-defense, protecting its civilian population

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Armed force act within the right of self-defense and to protect its civilian population, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on October 14.

Bayramov briefed Lavrov on the latest tensions in the region. He reminded that on October 14 around 1 am and then again around 8 am the armed forces of Armenia activated their missile systems in the area bordering the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, and were ready to open fire on Azerbaijani territory. The armed forces of Azerbaijan destroyed these missile systems in launchpads as legitimate military targets.

Bayramov said that by hitting Armenan missiles, Azerbaijan prevented another potential humanitarian catastrophe and saved the lives of many Azerbaijani civilians.

The minister emphasized that the armed forces of Azerbaijan acted within the right to self-defense and to protect its civilian population, with due account of recent missile attacks by Armenia against the civilian population and infrastructure of Azerbaijan, including the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir.

Moreover, the stressed that the political-military leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the escalation.

In turn, Lavrov expressed his serious concern over the loss of civilian lives, and emphasized the importance of respecting the humanitarian ceasefire agreed upon during the Moscow meeting.

On October 14, Azerbaijan destroyed Armenia’s two operational-tactical missile systems which were brought to the front positions and one Elbrus missile launcher at 01:00 and 08:30 respectively.

Earlier, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that by destroying Armenia’s ballistic missiles, Azerbaijan prevented human catastrophe planned by Armenia and saved lives of many civilians.

It should be noted that Armenia launched an overnight missile attack in Azerbaijan’s second-largest city Ganja on October 11, killing ten civilians and injuring dozens of others.

The attack on Ganja comes hours after the humanitarian ceasefire signed between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with Russia's mediation on October 10. Ganja also came under Armenian missile attack on October 4 as one civilian was killed and several others were injured.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

So far, 46 civilians have been killed in Armenia’s missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely-populated civilians areas, including those located far from the conflict zone.