Azerbaijani Army fully complies with humanitarian ceasefire regime

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army strongly complies with the humanitarian truce, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on October 12.

The ministry said that the army does not conduct active combat actions following the humanitarian truce negotiated on October 10.

The ministry has described as misinformation Armenian reports about the Azerbaijani Army’s alleged concentration near Hadrut settlement and fierce battles there. The ministry reminded that Azerbaijani forces liberated Hadrut a few days ago.

It should be noted that Armenian forces fired missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja on that killed nine civilians on the night leading to October 11, hours after the humanitarian truce negotiated by Russia.

Armenia has also been shelling Azerbaijan’s civilian areas in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts since October 10. Azerbaijan has destroyed three Armenian UAVs since October 11 – one near Mingachevir Hydro Power Plant, two near Aghdam and Tovuz regions.

Forty-one Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely-populated civilian areas since September 27.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.