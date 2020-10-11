TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenian armed forces shelling territory of Azerbaijani Aghdam region

10 October 2020 [20:15] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

The armed forces of Armenia grossly violated the ceasefire regime and are subjecting to fire the territory of the Azerbaijani Aghdam region, Trend reports on Oct.10 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
