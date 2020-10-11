11.10.2020
12:47
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Armenian armed forces shelling territory of Azerbaijani Aghdam region
10 October 2020 [20:15] -
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
The armed forces of Armenia grossly violated the ceasefire regime and are subjecting to fire the territory of the Azerbaijani Aghdam region, Trend reports on Oct.10 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
http://www.today.az/news/politics/198423.html
