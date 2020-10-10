MFA: Under guise of humanitarian aid, weapons transported to Armenia

By Trend





Under the guise of humanitarian aid, weapons are transported by means of civil aviation to Armenia by its aircrafts, Trend reports citing information of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"For this purpose, planes registered under the Armenian government and pretext of official visits to foreign countries are used.

Such arms smuggling is also carried out by the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations under the guise of bringing humanitarian aid to Armenia. In particular, missile systems and other weapons are transported.

According to Article 4 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation done at Chicago in 1944, each contracting State agrees not to use civil aviation for any purpose inconsistent with the aims of the Convention. Article 44 of the Convention indicates the insuring of the safe and orderly growth of international civil aviation throughout the world and encouraging the operation of aircraft for peaceful purposes as one of the main aims of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

As such, we appealed to the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the matter and take appropriate measures," said the message.