Azerbaijan Prosecutor General appeals to Amnesty International

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has addressed an official appeal to Amnesty International over the distortion of facts in the organization’s recent article on the clashes near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the appeal addressed to the Secretary General of Amnesty International Julie Verhaar, Kamran Aliyev stated that since September 27, Armenian armed forces have been carrying out large-scale provocations and shelling of settlements and positions of Azerbaijan from several directions, as a result of which civilians and military servicemen are killed and wounded.

The reason for the appeal was distortion of some facts in article “Armenia/Azerbaijan: Civilians must be protected from use of banned cluster bombs” published on Amnesty International's website on October 5.

"Hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, densely populated areas are targeted, which once again demonstrates the commitment of the Armenian leadership to the policy of terrorism at the state level," the message states.

Moreover, it was noted that as a result of the Armenian terror starting from September 27, 27 civilians were killed, 141 were wounded and numerous houses and civil infrastructure facilities were seriously damaged.

Armenia fired artillery shells at civilian settlements in various cities and regions far from the frontline, violating all norms and principles of international law.

Azerbaijan's second largest city Ganja, with a population of more than 500,000 people and numerous historical and cultural monuments, industrial city of strategic importance Mingachevir, as well as Beylagan, Barda, Aghjabadi, Goranboy and other regions were hit with missiles and rocket launchers.

On October 4, another provocation was committed by Armenia and two medium-range missiles were fire at the Khizi and Absheron regions, far from the frontline.

Moreover, it was noted that Azerbaijani experts revealed the use of prohibited at the international level highly destructive cluster bombs and "Smerch" missiles by the Armenian armed forces against all targets, including civilian and strategic objects. Photos and videos proving this were also attached to the appeal.

Bringing this information to the attention of the Secretary General of Amnesty International it was requested to publish it on the official website and take an objective and unbiased position on this sensitive issues.