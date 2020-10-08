Iranian professor: Int'l documents say Armenia-occupied lands belong to Azerbaijan

By Trend





The resolutions and documents of international organizations, especially the four resolutions of UN Security Council, clearly state that Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 surrounding regions belong to Azerbaijan, Iranian professor on international law issues Yousef Molaei told Trend.

According to Molaei, all of the UN Security Council resolutions (No. 822, 853, 874, 884) require Armenia to immediately leave the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

He added that all international documents, without exception, state that Armenia is an occupier, and condemn the country's actions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Molaei stressed that the UN General Assembly also approved a resolution against Armenia, and called this country “an aggressor” and demanding the liberation of Azerbaijani territories.

Molaei noted the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, NATO and the OSCE have issued statements condemning the Armenian occupation.

“Despite all of these, there is no international mechanism to force the aggressor to leave the occupied territories, and therefore the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been resolved,” he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.