Azerbaijani MoD: Ammunition depot of Armenian armed forces destroyed in Ballidzha

The counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continues successfully, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports on Oct. 6.

He said that three tanks of the 63rd armored battalion, four "Grad" MLRS and the manpower of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in various directions of the front.

"Armenian armed forces' ammunition depot waa destroyed along with personnel in Ballidzha. Ammunition from a warehouse on the territory of Jabrayil district was seized as trophies," he said.