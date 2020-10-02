Armenia fires rocket at Azerbaijan's Jabrail, Fizuli

By Azernews





Azerbaijani territory was subjected to rocket fire from Armenia's Gorus region in the morning of October 1, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has reported.

Missiles fired from Armenia hit the front line in the Jabrail-Fizuli area.

"We demand that Armenia immediately stop shelling the territories of Azerbaijan. We warn that otherwise adequate responsive measures will be taken," defense ministry stated.

Later that day, the ministry reported that Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail region, Horadiz city of Fizuli region, frontline villages of Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam regions are under artillery fire by the Armenian forces.

Since September 27, Armenia had been attacking Azerbaijani positions and servicemen on the line of contact.

Azerbaijan’s counter-offensive operation has resulted in the liberation of Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height.

Sixteen Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in the Armenia’s shelling of civilian infrastructure.