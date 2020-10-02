OIC Parliamentary Union voice support for Azerbaijan against Armenia

By Trend





Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter to the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the military provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the front line on September 27, 2020, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

By placing the letter on its official website, the union strongly condemned the provocations committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, and thereby informing all member states about the act of aggression by Armenia.

In a response to the speaker's letter, Secretary General of the OIC Parliamentary Union Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass also sent a letter to Azerbaijani Parliament’s Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, in which Niass expressed the organization's support.

"The union in all its resolutions adopted at various conferences has always supported a fair settlement of the conflict within the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, observing the principle of inviolability of internationally recognized borders," said the letter.

The letter also informs that the OIC Parliamentary Union strongly condemns the aggressive occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and expresses full solidarity with Azerbaijan in its struggle against the occupiers.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.