Bryza: Resettling Lebanese people of Armenian origin in Nagorno-Karabakh is a provocation by Armenia

By Trend





Resettling Lebanese people of Armenian origin in Nagorno-Karabakh is a provocation by Armenia, former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the US Matthew Bryza told Trend.

Bryza said he just viewed a video showing how some ethnic Armenians resettled from Syria have been placed in Shusha.

“The video shows happy people, who understandably are glad to be out of a very difficult place. But it is really unhelpful that the Armenian government shows Shusha as the place of all places to resettle these people, because that is such a sensitive place for Azerbaijan. Anybody who covers this region knows that Shusha is considered one of the cradles of Azerbaijan’s culture. So there is plenty of space in Armenia rather than occupied Azerbaijani territory to resettle these people and to help them have a better life. So to me, it is really a provocation by the Armenian side that makes it much more difficult to consider how negotiations could get back on track for a peaceful and fair settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he said.