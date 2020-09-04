President, first lady inaugurate new buildings of ADA University

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening ceremony of two new buildings of ADA University, the president’s website reported on September 4.

The president and the first lady have also viewed the conditions created in the park located in the campus of the university.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created at the new blocks.

The construction of the new blocks was carried out in 2016-2019. The new blocks have an auditorium, classrooms, group rooms, a library and labs. Nearly 1,500 students, including citizens from 45 countries are studying here.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the future work plan of the higher education institution.

The story will be updated.







