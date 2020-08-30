Chairman of People's Assembly of Russia's Dagestan congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

Khizri Shikhsaidov, Chairman of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation sent a congratulatory letter toMehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif qizi,

Please accept my cordial congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. Occupying high public and now a state office, you have earned well-deserved respect among your compatriots and authority on international arena. Your multifaceted and all-encompassing activities aimed at the prosperity of native Azerbaijan, improving the well-being of the country's population, preserving culture, traditions, strengthening its position on the global arena are worthy of utmost respect.

All this is a consequence of your worthy continuation of the course set by the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, in a team with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Having the qualities necessary for such a responsible activity, determination, strong will and the ability to lead people, you remain an amazing example of femininity and inspire women with your kindness, care and charm both in Azerbaijan and in other countries of the world.

For Dagestan, as an integral part of the Russian Federation, good-neighborly and fraternal relations between our peoples are of particular value.

I am confident that they will continue to develop and grow stronger, remaining a solid foundation for successful cooperation.

Dear Mehriban Arif qizi, I wish you the best of health, peace, prosperity and the successful implementation of all your plans for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter said.