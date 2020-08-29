Lockdown extended in country

By Azernews





A special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 00:00 on September 30, 2020.

Some restrictions are lifted in the country`s cities and regions where strict quarantine regime has been introduced since August 5 amid sanitary-epidemiological situation, Azernews reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan's cities of Jalilabad, Ganja, Mingachevir, Yevlakh and Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz, Salyan have been excluded from the zone of strict quarantine regime from August 31, 2020

However, some restrictions will remain in Baku, Sumgayit as well as Absheron district with the hight number of infection cases.

Restrictions on the functioning of museums and exhibition halls in the country will be lifted as well.

As a result, it will be possible to provide individual educational and tutoring services in groups of up to 10 people in compliance with the rules of a special quarantine regime.

Moreover, the issue of entry-exit to Azerbaijani regions will be reconsidered.

Public transport will not work on weekends in cities and districts with strict quarantine regime, including Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district.

The public transport movement will be suspended from 00:00 on September 5 till 06:00 on September 7; from 00:00 on September 12 till 06:00 on September 14; from 00:00 on September 19 till 06:00 on September 21; from 00:00 on September 26 till 06:00 on September 28.

Citizens must comply with the requirements of the quarantine regime and medical-preventive rules in order to prevent new infection cases, maintain social distance and use medical masks.