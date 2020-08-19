Senior official meets culture and art figures

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilov

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Anar Alakbarov has met with a group of culture and art figures at the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art.

The meeting discussed the works to be done in the country in various fields. Head of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Acting Minister of Culture, First Deputy Minister of Culture Anar Karimov discussed proposals on preservation and promotion of the country’s cultural heritage.

In his remarks, Anar Alakbarov highlighted the reforms implemented in various fields aimed at promoting of culture and solving the issues of the country's citizens.

The presidential assistant noted the strengthening of support for the implementation of projects in this area.

He emphasized that although due to the widespread transmission of COVID-19, mass gatherings are banned in Azerbaijan like in the rest of the world, numerous cultural projects continued to be implemented in the country in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The assistant to the president also provided insight into numerous projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to reconstruct cultural facilities as well as to promote country's rich cultural heritage and raise awareness over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The event participants emphasized the importance of such meetings, stressing the effectiveness of discussions aimed at successful implementation of the upcoming tasks.








