Baku to mark International Youth Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A video conference dedicated to the International Youth Day will be held on August 12.

Initiated by Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO, the conference will focus on UNESCO's activities in the field of youth policy, prospects of Azerbaijan-UNESCO cooperation in this field, as well as aspects of youth policy in Azerbaijan.

The event will be attended by representatives of government agencies and youth organizations.

International Youth Day is commemorated every year on August 12. On 17 December 1999, the United Nations General Assembly endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth that August 12 be declared International Youth Day.

The theme of the International Youth Day 2020, "Youth Engagement for Global Action" seeks to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.

Youth policy has always been one of the priorities in Azerbaijan. Young people here are distinguished with their active roles in all sectors of public life including political, economic, humanitarian and social sectors.

As a result of state policy, many young people in Azerbaijan have achieved their full potential in various spheres of life.

Azerbaijan annually celebrates the National Youth Day on February 2. The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.