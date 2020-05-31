Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community: Armenia denies our existence

By Akbar Mammadov

Head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community MP Tural Ganjaliyev has said that Armenia denies the existence of Karabakh Azerbaijanis.

Ganjaliyev made the remarks during his speech in the parliament’s session on May 31.

"They ignore Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community as well as our population,” Ganjaliyev said.

However, Ganjaliyev noted that some Armenians living in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, have been appealing to the Azerbaijani community, expressing their desire live peacefully together with the Azerbaijani community within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

"Both as an MP from Khankendi city and as the head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, I would like to appeal to those Armenians that they must unite around them other Armenian residents, who think as rationally as they do, and together with the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, they must soon take an action to live peacefully in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and put an end to the presence of the occupying Armenian forces and the occupying regime there."

The Azerbaijani MP stressed that in general, the activities of the Nagorno-Karabakh's Azerbaijani community have irriated the Armenian side, which is not surprising. "We have recently witnessed the provocative statements of both Armenia and the occupying regime", Ganjaliyev said.

"The best answer to them was given to them in 2019 by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. It was after their meeting with us that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs made two statements, once again drawing attention to the existence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities as interested parties in the conflict, and once again this was a very good response to them."

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.