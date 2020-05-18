Azerbaijani Army starts 10,000-strong drills

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Army has started large-scale operational-tactical exercises in line with the combat exercises plan for 2020, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported on May 18.

The drills will last till May 22 and involve various types and kinds of troops, military associations and units of the Azerbaijani Army.

Up to 10,000 servicemen, about 120 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery systems of various calibers, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, up to 30 military and frontline aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will take part in the exercises.

In the course of combat firing exercises to be held at various firing ranges at night, in a complex terrain and radio electronic environment, the tasks of organizing coherence among tank, aviation, artillery military units and other combat elements, the use of landing and special maneuvering forces in the depths of enemy defense, improving the skills of management bodies, as well as moral and psychological support of personnel will be fulfilled, the ministry said.

