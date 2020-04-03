Use of SMS mechanism for elderly for permission to leave home in Azerbaijan explained

By Trend

A special mechanism for elderly people regarding sending SMS messages for permission to leave home in Azerbaijan during the coronavirus pandemic, has been developed, Trend reports referring to the Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Services and Social Innovations (ASAN) Ulvi Mehdiyev.

According to him, citizens belonging to the older age group of the population will be able to carry out this process as follows:

"The elderly people, along with others, can get their IDs registeredin the system by sending an SMS message with necessary details from a mobile number of another family member. For example, a family of five, having just one mobile number, can receive permission to leave home for all other family members," he said.

Mehdiyev appealing to citizens noted that it’s banned to send false data via SMS.

“Refrain from giving false information in the content of messages. Abuse cases will be considered as violation of the quarantine regime; persons guilty of this will be held accountable," the chairman added.

Restrictions on movement have been imposed in Azerbaijan within the framework of the special quarantine regime introduced in the country in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

In order to ensure the protection of life and health of the population, uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activities of economic entities at the appropriate level, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made the following decision in connection with the introduction of restrictions on movement in the country from 00: 00 April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020.