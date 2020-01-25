Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry warns citizens over dangerous situation in China

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has warned citizens in connection with the situation in China, Trend reports referring to the ministry Jan. 24.

Azerbaijani citizens planning to travel to China are advised to be careful, comply with requirements of the World Health Organization (WHO) and take into account the situation in the country.

Citizens of Azerbaijan who permanently, temporarily reside or stay in China on a visit are advised to abide by the rules announced in the country and, in connection with any problem encountered, contact the relevant Chinese healthcare authorities and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Beijing.

Azerbaijani citizens who permanently, temporarily reside or on a visit abroad, are advised to contact embassies and consulates, as well as register there for provision of the necessary assistance in emergency cases and other dangerous situations.

Chinese coronavirus has infected hundreds since the outbreak began in Wuhan city in China in December.

The death toll in China's viral outbreak has risen to 25, with the number of confirmed cases also leaping to 830, the Chinese government said.

China has effectively quarantined nearly 20 million people across Wuhan and some nearby cities in response to the virus, and announced measures to curb its spread nationwide as hundreds of millions of people began travelling across the country this week for the Lunar New Year holiday.