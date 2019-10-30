Lebedev: Certain countries pursue dictatorship policy in int’l relations

By Trend





Certain countries violating the agreements in the field of strategic security by force continue the policy of dictatorship in international relations, Chairman and Executive Secretary of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev said at the 77th meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 30.

Lebedev said that in order to ensure common including national security, special attention is paid in the CIS member states to coordination of steps and cooperation with relevant bodies.

The chairman of the CIS Executive Committee emphasized that this area of ??integration continues to remain one of the important factors for maintaining the security of the participating countries, including the CIS itself.

“It is deplorable that since our last meeting in Anapa city, the situation in the world hasn’t changed for the better,” Lebedev said. “There is still high conflict potential in international relations, and attempts to deploy weapons in outer space continue. The deployment of NATO military infrastructure and increased activity on the western borders of the CIS are of particular concern.”

Lebedev emphasized that the principled position to strengthen cooperation in security sphere was once again reaffirmed at a meeting of CIS heads of state Oct. 11 in Ashgabat city and at a meeting of CIS heads of government Oct. 25 in Moscow.

The chairman and executive secretary of the CIS Executive Committee noted that the practical activities of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers contribute to the development of multilateral military cooperation.

“Each meeting of the defense ministers shows the presence of common interests of the CIS countries in the field of expanding military cooperation,” Lebedev said. “The inclusion of more than 20 issues on the agenda of today’s meeting is an example of this.”

The chairman and executive secretary of the CIS Executive Committee emphasized that next year the chairmanship in the CIS will pass to Uzbekistan.

The meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states is taking place in Baku.

The event is attended by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoygu, Belarus Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General Andrei Ravkov, Kazakh Defense Minister, Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Uzbek Defense Minister, Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Tajik Defense Minister, Colonel General Mirzo Sherali, Chief of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces, Major General Rayimberdi Duishenbiev and Chairman and Executive Secretary of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev.