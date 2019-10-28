Top official: NAM, Azerbaijan's national interests and primitive thinking of anti-national opposition

By Trend





Holding the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries in Baku, uniting 120 countries, is a political event that is very important for Azerbaijan and region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Issues Ali Hasanov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

"Along with 120 member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, the participation of 10 authoritative international institutions such as the United Nations, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and 17 observer states, shows that this organization is a very serious collaboration platform of global importance. In terms of membership, the Non-Aligned Movement is a major international structure in the world after the United Nations," Hasanov noted.

"Currently, 55 percent of the world's population lives in NAM countries. More than 75 percent of the world's oil reserves and 50 percent of the natural gas reserves are in these countries. This also shows that the movement is an international institution with a promising prospect for economic cooperation," the assistant to the Azerbaijani president said.

On the other hand, holding the NAM summit in Azerbaijan is a proof of the country's role in global processes and the international prestige growing from day to day, he added.

"One of the facts increasing the importance of the Non-Aligned Movement for Azerbaijan is the complete coincidence of this organization’s principles with the country’s foreign policy priorities. The movement demonstrates an unequivocal position on territorial integrity of states, supports the fundamental principles of international law. From the first days of Azerbaijan’s membership in the Non-Aligned Movement, this organization unanimously supported the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders. All adopted documents call for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict precisely on the basis of these principles. This fact was also reflected in the final document adopted at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement in July 2019. As a result, 120 countries of the world, that is, approximately two-thirds of all countries, expressed support for Azerbaijan’s fair position," Hasanov said.

"Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the movement in 2019-2022 will further strengthen the role and authority of the country in global processes, strengthen its position at the international level, contribute to its economic development, and open up great opportunities for the development of the non-oil sector and export potential. Of course, the basis for all the positive results achieved is a strategic decision made by Azerbaijan’s president back in 2011 on the country’s membership in the Non-Aligned Movement. This decision, which significantly increased the number of countries in the UN General Assembly and other international organizations supporting the fair position of Azerbaijan, created new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian and other fields. The unanimous support by the heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement on Azerbaijan's election as the chair for a period of three years at the Baku summit is, of course, another success of the far-sighted policy of President Ilham Aliyev and is a proof of confidence in him in the world," the assistant to the president said.

Hasanov pointed out that using international platforms that play an important role in determining world politics and agendas, President Ilham Aliyev brings the realities of Azerbaijan to the attention of the world community, seeks to increase the number of states defending the fair position of the country, as well as turn Azerbaijan into a field for international cooperation where global issues are discussed and step by step brings Azerbaijan closer to its strategic goals.

“However, this policy, based on the national interests of Azerbaijani people, unfortunately, faces resistance not only from the anti-Azerbaijan network, the Armenian lobby and some international groups abroad that have come under their influence, but also from radical opposition groups inside the country, pretending to be the 'national democrats'. Each time, on the eve of the events of global importance in Azerbaijan, this network gets activated, and tries to deliberately create a confrontation, by means of protests to take the socio-political stability of Azerbaijani society from the level of public discussion and exchange of views to the streets. A similar situation was observed on the eve of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012, the 1st European Games in 2015 and other important international events. This time, the target of the radical opposition groups was the 18th NAM Summit. They have been trying for several days to diminish the significance of this important international political event serving the strategic interests of Azerbaijan," Hasanov said.

"An analysis of the opposition's campaigns shows that similar propaganda against Azerbaijan is carried out only through the Armenian media. Of course, it would be right to add some foreign media outlets that maintain close ties with Armenia and the Armenian diaspora. In this case, the theses of the inhuman and dirty campaign put forward by radical groups to denigrate their own country completely coincide with the ideology of the anti-Azerbaijani campaign of the occupying country. Both poles seem to be controlled from a single center, or act in accordance with common and agreed interests. Apparently, the main goal of the attempts of the illegal rally on Oct. 19 was not only to force the authorities to do something, but also to create tension within the country, to force state structures to take adequate steps and create the ground for putting the anti-Azerbaijan network abroad into operation," Hasanov added.

"I think that there is no need to reiterate opinions on the steps taken by radical groups before the start of the summit in order to interfere with the process, as well as on the illegal actions they take. However, apparently, after the attempts of the radical opposition to hinder the process in accordance with the orders and instructions received from abroad failed and the efforts of the foreign network to create artificial agiotage did not yield any results, now they are using the controlled media and social networks to organize a campaign against this important political event. To achieve their goals, they are not even ashamed about taking such immoral, unethical steps as mocking the heads of state and government participating in the event. This clearly shows that the radical opposition is not aware of international law, the system of international relations, modern political thinking, it is underdeveloped, perhaps even possesses primitive thinking," Hasanov said.

He went on to add that mocking the subjects of independent law, their level of development, territories, or resources, is an example of just such primitive thinking.

“This, at best, is a manifestation of rejection or lack of awareness of the legal equality of states, and in the worst case, racist thinking. Against the background of such disgusting thinking of the radical opposition, one can once again clearly see Azerbaijani President’s bright mind, worldview based on national and universal values and humanism. It is also clear that bright thinking leads Azerbaijan to the future, to great victories," Hasanov added.

"I have to repeat the opinions that I have already expressed several times: where are we going with this opposition with such a primitive and harmful way of thinking? How long should we tolerate the arbitrariness of these anti-national groups trying to raise their voices within society and claim political power? It is already time for radical opposition groups to leave the political scene, who, by their behavior far from healthy logic, are trying to stay afloat, who are incapable of renewal, modernization, who are far from state thinking and ethical standards. It is time for constructive thinking. The opposition should also take an example from the reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, should get used to it, look at modern Azerbaijan through the eyes of a modern Azerbaijani," the assistant to the president said.