21 October 2019 [17:42]
President Ilham Aliyev dismisses Hajibala Abutalibov from post of deputy PM
21 October 2019 [17:34]
Karabakh mediators issue statement following visit to region
21 October 2019 [17:10]
President Aliyev dismisses Ali Hasanov from post of Azerbaijani deputy PM
21 October 2019 [15:55]
Azerbaijan, China mull military-technical co-op
21 October 2019 [14:57]
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
21 October 2019 [14:35]
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to take part in enthronement of Japanese emperor
21 October 2019 [12:15]
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, FM Mohammad Javad Zarif due in Azerbaijan
21 October 2019 [10:14]
Currency rates for October 21
21 October 2019 [10:00]
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
