President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly-reconstructed Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at Military Lyceum of the Ministry of Defense named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski after a major overhaul.

Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov informed the head of state of the reconstruction work carried out here.

The renovation work of the military lyceum which occupies an area of 11 hectares, started last February. The headquarters, military hostel, medical point, and bath and laundry, boiler room complex were built in the military lyceum. Extensive landscaping work was carried out, and green areas were laid out in the area.

The lyceum also features an indoor sports complex.

The head of state then viewed the Heydar Aliyev Museum here.

President Ilham Aliyev also familiarized himself with a four-storey military hostel block which was built to improve the living conditions of the cadets studying here. The newly-built dormitory has a conference hall and other rooms which are supplied with all necessary equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed conditions created in the club of the military lyceum, as well as canteen, and education block for cadets here.

President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev congratulated the cadets and teaching staff of the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski on 26 June-the Armed Forces Day.







