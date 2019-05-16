Ali Ahmadov: labor activity of hundreds of thousands of citizens legalized in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Over 2 years, the number of employees in Azerbaijan whose labor activity has been legalized has exceeded 250,000 people, thanks to the efforts of Azerbaijan’s Commission on Regulation and Coordination of Labor Relations, Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), said at an event titled The Role of the Private Sector for Implementing Sustainable Development in Baku, Trend reports.

Ahmadov stressed that the private sector holds an important place in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

"In a short span of time, Azerbaijan has achieved success in many fields and has become a country with a higher than average income level," said the deputy prime minister.

Ahmadov also touched on the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan in recent years, noting that the government provides concessional loans to entrepreneurs and pays great attention to the development of self-employment.

"We need to ensure the social security of the people and do everything possible to increase wages in the private sector," he said.

Ahmadov also stressed that sustainable development in Azerbaijan is observed in all fields and in all regions of the country.