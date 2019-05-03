Azerbaijan is one of few countries that made multiculturalism part of state policy

By Trend





The issue of diversity during a period of globalization is very important, Head of the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Etibar Najafov said.

Najafov made the remarks in Baku during the panel session dedicated to “Growth of cultural and ethnic diversity in the modern world and the importance of multiculturalism in its settlement" within the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Trend reports.

“The ethnic diversity was formed through the historical, geographical, cultural, socio-economic and political factors,” he said.

"The ethnic and cultural diversity is a positive phenomenon because it is based on ethnic and cultural values, that is, it is associated with people’s behavior and habits,” he added. “Azerbaijan, one of the unique places of tolerance, and is known for its multiculturalism policy."

Najafov added that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that have turned multiculturalism into a part of the state policy.

"Azerbaijan has been pursuing this policy for many years,” he said. “Its foundation was laid by Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev. Today Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues this policy."

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The forum, which is being held on May 2-3 in Baku, hosts more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event is being broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions and music programs will be organized for guests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi are participating in the forum.







