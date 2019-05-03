Azerbaijani president receives officials from Brazil's National Congress [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of the Federative Republic of Brazil Rodrigo Maia.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed political relations between the two countries. The head of state said that high-level visits pave the way for the exchange of views on various areas of cooperation and noted that interparliamentary ties contribute to the development of the bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev praised the fact that the large Brazilian delegation is visiting Azerbaijan and stressed the significance of expanding cooperation in economic, investment, tourism, cultural, agricultural, aviation and other spheres.

President of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of the Federative Republic of Brazil Rodrigo Maia thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the reception. Rodrigo Maia underlined that high-level reciprocal visits play an important role in developing cooperation, and added that interparliamentary ties help the two nations better know each other. He pointed out great potential for developing Azerbaijan-Brazil cooperation in a variety of fields and increasing the trade turnover.

The importance of cooperation within the UN and other international organizations was emphasized.